56,767 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,969,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $209.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

