ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.30-3.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.