abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Michael Bane Purchases 66,700 Shares of Stock

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane bought 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,351 ($45,292.76).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:API opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.16. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 44.15 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.90 ($0.74).

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,739.13%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

