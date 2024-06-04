ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 637,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

