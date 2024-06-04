Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $5.90-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.900-6.900 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

