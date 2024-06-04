Acala Token (ACA) Tops One Day Volume of $3.76 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $104.07 million and $3.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,826.79 or 0.99970944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012173 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00109415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10278606 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,059,973.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

