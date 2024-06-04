Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.66% and a negative return on equity of 277.56%.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.