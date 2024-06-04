Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $128.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare traded as high as $115.32 and last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 2437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

