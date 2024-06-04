Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 32,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 240.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.6% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 582,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,127,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 339.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 157,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 868,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,772,000 after buying an additional 688,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

