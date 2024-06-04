Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 134,506 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 1,171.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $60,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

