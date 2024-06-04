Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

