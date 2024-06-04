Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 11,155 Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

BUFB opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

