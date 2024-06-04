Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
PPL Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
