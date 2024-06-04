Advisory Services Network LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,227,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

