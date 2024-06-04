Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tobam boosted its stake in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NiSource by 38.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

