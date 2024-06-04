Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $385,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.