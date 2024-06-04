Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,046,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 230,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 196,967 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.