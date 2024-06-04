Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

