Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 161,956 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,956 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

