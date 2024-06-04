Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE IR opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

