Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $965,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.