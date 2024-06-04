Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

