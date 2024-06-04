Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agiliti

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $26,445,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth $948,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.