AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands segments. It offers controlled environment agriculture equipment; management advisory services; and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development business; and food products manufacturing activities.

