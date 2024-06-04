AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
