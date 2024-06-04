Aion (AION) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $51.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012072 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

