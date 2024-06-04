AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRS. Raymond James cut AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.63. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 261,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

