Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

