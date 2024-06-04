Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

DT opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.