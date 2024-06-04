Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 16,350 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 263.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after acquiring an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

