Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Enerflex by 24.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFXT opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Enerflex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

