Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.