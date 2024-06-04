Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,300 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GoDaddy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares in the company, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,340,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,782 shares of company stock worth $3,611,502. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

