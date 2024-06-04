Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,380 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,027,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 58.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

