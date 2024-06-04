Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,380 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAH opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,749 shares of company stock worth $9,036,919. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

