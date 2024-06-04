Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 164,902 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164,902 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $383,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,225.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 296,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,765.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 261,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after buying an additional 260,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQV stock opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

