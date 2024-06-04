Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 63,890 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,890 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $93,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,303,000 after acquiring an additional 506,935 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

