Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,465 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,530,000 after buying an additional 427,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after buying an additional 956,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.