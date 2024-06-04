Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

