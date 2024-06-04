AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emilie D. Wrapp purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.