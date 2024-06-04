Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 28,100 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $250.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

