Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,020 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chegg were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,168,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

