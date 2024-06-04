Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3,368.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of New York Times worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

