Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.76 Million Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of InvenTrust Properties worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
