Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Materion were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $16,369,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.21. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

