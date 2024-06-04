Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after buying an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,861,000 after buying an additional 736,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $652,409,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,387,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,211,000 after purchasing an additional 183,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

