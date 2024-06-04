Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 164,104 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

