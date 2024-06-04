Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Allot Communications Price Performance
ALLT opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
