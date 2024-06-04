AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,682,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 694.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Stock Performance

AlloVir stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.12.

AlloVir Company Profile

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

