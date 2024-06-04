Allurion Technologies (ALUR) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is one of 233 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allurion Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $48.78 million -$80.61 million -0.37 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $3.90 million -4,755.40

Profitability

Allurion Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -627.86% -133.34% -27.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allurion Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1649 4422 8609 231 2.50

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

