AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,391.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $5,582,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

